'I didn't want it to happen': Third accused testifies at Regina first-degree murder trial of other two

The third person accused in the death of Ryan Sugar testified Tuesday in Regina's Court of Queen's Bench at the trial of the other two.

​Colinda Lee Hotomani, 36, and Gregory Lee Wolfe, 26, are currently on trial, both charged with first-degree murder. Jessica Pangman is also charged with first-degree murder, but her trial date has not been chosen.

Sugar's body was found at 1555 McTavish Street a week after the home had been engulfed in flames.

Pangman was the tenant of the home at the time of the fire. Her aunt, Hotomani, was one of the people staying with her.

The two were drinking with Sugar and Wolfe on Oct. 4, 2016. Court heard the four were getting along, but then the night took a turn.

Pangman testified that Hotomani woke her up later that night. Hotomani told Pangman she had woken up to find Sugar sexually assaulting her, according to Pangman. Hotomani also said Sugar had assaulted Pangman, according to the testimony.

"You thought he raped you, correct?" Gregory Wolfe's lawyer Mervin Shaw questioned Pangman. "You thought he roofied you?"

Pangman told the courtroom she kept coming in and out of blackouts that night.

Crews found a house in flames when they arrived at 1555 McTavish St. (Alex Cogger/Twitter)

Shaw suggested Pangman wanted to take the law into her own hands and get even with Sugar for what she thought he did.

"I was mad. I was upset. I just wanted him to get punched around," Pangman said. "I didn't ask for all the other s--t. I didn't want it to happen."

Pangman said Hotomani also appeared angry. She said Wolfe took Sugar into the bathroom and there was an altercation. Pangman said Wolfe and Hotomani lit a fire.

"[Sugar] was still standing up when I left my house that day," Pangman said.

The Crown has suggested the fire was started with the intent to kill.

Forensic pathologist Andreea Nistor concluded Sugar died from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning, but suffered injuries prior to his death.

Pangman noted Sugar was like a brother to her, adding they had been friends since she was 13.​ She also testified that she no longer believes she was assaulted.

"I thought that happened for a very long time after that," she said.

Court heard Pangman acknowledge testifying against the accused could work in her favour.

Justice Janet McMurtry is overseeing the jury trial, which is in its second week of a scheduled four.

Hotomani's lawyer Greg Wilson will cross examine Pangman Tuesday afternoon.