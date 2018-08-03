Husky waterline leaked 2.8M litres of salty water over six days in July

A Husky Energy pipeline carrying salty water — a by-product of oil production — leaked about 2.8 million litres of that water from a four-inch break in the line over six days last month.

The water from the line was being transported to a disposal well. The leak started July 12 and was not detected until the July 18, according to Husky. The 2.8 million litres leaked is more than would be needed to fill an Olympic pool.

"I was surprised. I thought there was significantly more," said Nick Wourms, whose family farms and owns the land.

Wourms had been spraying the field where the leak occurred two weeks prior to the discovery of the leak, and he noticed "significant wet spots" then.

Once the soil and clay is dug up, he said he'll have a better idea of the state of the land.

The six day time period frustrates Wourms, who said he wonders why a system isn't in place to catch similar incidents earlier.

The Wourms' land has been significantly impacted by dead foliage from the salted earth, he said. Husky said the affected soil will be removed and replaced with clean fill.

Some of the brine, which had high levels of sodium and chlorides, also made it into a nearby body of water, the Englishman River. Husky said testing did not find high levels of sodium and chlorides in the river.