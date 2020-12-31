Husky Energy shuts down ethanol plant near Lloydminster after 'big boom,' fire

A loud bang startled and scared residents in Lloydminster on Wednesday night, and people used social media to express fear and figure out the source of the noise.

A fire at the ethanol plant near Lloydminster was the source of a loud bang, according to a spokesperson for Husky Energy.

"Anyone else hear and feel a big boom?" one man asked on Twitter. Dozens of people posted to the "what's happening in lloydminster [sic]" Facebook group, wondering about the source of the "loud bang."

"There was a fire last night at a dryer used in the Lloydminster ethanol plant. It was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries," the Husky Energy spokesperson wrote in an email. "We will undertake a thorough investigation and the ethanol plant remains shut down for the time being."

There were two people working at the time, who were taken to hospital as a precaution, according to the spokesperson. They said the fire was extinguished in less than one minute by the suppression system in place.

The event rattled windows and shook people's apartments, homes and trailers, according to the posts online. Many reported a foul smell in the air afterward.

The plant can be found on Highway 16, just east of the city.