Husky Energy pleads guilty in Sask. oil spill

Husky Energy has pleaded guilty after one of its pipelines leaked into the North Saskatchewan River in 2016.

The spill saw 225,000 litres of oil and other fluids leak from a damaged pipeline, much of it ending up in the North Saskatchewan River.

The company pleaded guilty to spilling oil near Maidstone, Sask. in July 2016. The crown withdrew other charges facing Husky, including not immediately notifying authorities and not taking immediate remedies to prevent or counteract the effects of the spill.

The crown also agreed that the timeline of the spill was limited to July 20-21 rather than the initial timeline of July 20-26 as laid out in the initial charges.

It's possible the judge will proceed to sentencing today.

Last year, the Saskatchewan premier's office said the company faces a possible maximum $1 million fine.

