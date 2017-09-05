Husky Energy pleads guilty in oil spill into North Saskatchewan River

Husky Energy has pleaded guilty after one of its pipelines leaked into the North Saskatchewan River in 2016.

The spill saw 225,000 litres of oil and other fluids leak from a damaged pipeline, much of it ending up in the river.

The company pleaded guilty to spilling oil near Maidstone, Sask. in July 2016. The crown withdrew other charges facing Husky, including not immediately notifying authorities and not taking immediate remedies to prevent or counteract the effects of the spill.

The crown also agreed that the timeline of the spill was limited to July 20-21 rather than the initial timeline of July 20-26 that was laid out in the initial charges.

A lawyer from the provincial government blamed the leak on shifting ground near the riverbank that led to increased pressure on the pipeline and an eventual break.

The lawyer went on to say the slumping riverbank was a rare occurrence in the area.

The pipeline's leak detection alarms apparently didn't signal the cause or exact location of the break.

The Crown prosecutor told court the spill was first reported to Environment Canada by a civilian and then by a "third-party operator."

Husky shut down the pipeline at 10 a.m. on July 21. The spill had started the previous day and didn't notify authorities of the spill until 1:50 p.m. that day.

Environment Canada and Husky eventually took joint command to respond to the spill. Crews searched over 900 kilometres of shoreline to trace the origin of the leak, including which pipeline in the area was leaking.

The Crown said the pipeline was not built to take into account thermal pressure caused by the moving ground. A company hired by Husky said it wasn't feasible to actively mitigate the slumping ground, only to monitor the situation.

Husky said the pipeline was built to industry standards.

The court proceedings are continuing.

It's possible the judge will proceed to sentencing today.

Last year, the Saskatchewan premier's office said the company faces a possible maximum $1 million fine.

