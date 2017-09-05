Husky Energy oil spill case back in court today

Husky Energy is in court today over the 2016 Saskatchewan oil spill and federal officials are expecting the company to plead guilty.

The spill in July of that year saw 225,000 litres of oil and other fluids leak from a damaged pipeline, much of it ending up in the North Saskatchewan River.

Court staff at the Lloydminster provincial court confirmed the Husky case is on the docket for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. CST.

Officials with the federal Environment Department said Tuesday there are nine charges involved.

The department previously said they include eight counts under the federal Fisheries Act and one under the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act.

Federal officials also said guilty pleas are expected and it's possible the judge will proceed to sentencing.

It's not known which counts will be part of the pleas or what sentence is being asked for.

Last year, the Saskatchewan premier's office said the company faces a possible maximum $1 million fine.

