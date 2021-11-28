Huskies score last-second touchdown to down the Montreal Carabins 14-10 in the Uteck Bowl

Adam Machart's second touchdown of the game with just five seconds left lifted the University of Saskatchewan Huskies to a 14-10 win over the University of Montreal Carabins in the Uteck Bowl.

The win propels the Huskies to the Vanier Cup where they will face the Western Mustangs, who beat StFX in the other U Sports semi-final.

The tight defensive battle saw the Hometown Carabins hold a slim 4-1 lead at half-time.

The Carabins increased their lead to 9-1 before the Huskies offence found their rhythm late in the third quarter.

Machart scored his first touchdown on a nine-yard pass from quarterback Mason Nyhus on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it a 9-7 game.

Huskies running back Adam Machart [20] scores the winning touchdown with five seconds left in the game. (CBC Sports)

A missed Carabins field goal attempt made it 10-7 before the Huskies marched 83 yards down the field in the last two minutes with Machart scoring the winning touchdown on a 13-yard run.

"[I had] great blocks up front," Machart said of the winning touchdown run. "I knew we needed it. We didn't want to tie that game. We wanted to win, so, you know, head down, and just go."

Machart, a fourth-year running back, was named offensive player of the game after rushing 20 times for 158 yards and adding another 24 yards receiving.

"We knew we're kind of a second-half team. We have been all year," said Huskies quarterback Mason Nyhus, was 17 for 26 passing for 128 yards and one touchdown.

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies raise their helmets after defeating the Montreal Carabins 14-10. (CBC Sports)

"Machart is a heck of a player. We just had to get that guy the ball and get him going."

Hassane Dosso had a huge game for the Carabins, hauling in 10 catches for 182 yards.

Defensive lineman Riley Pickett had five solo tackles and two sacks, and was named defensive player of the game.

"It was hard fought and I'm just happy all the boys played prairie football and battled through it," Pickett said.

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies downed the Montreal Carabins 14-10 in the Uteck Bowl. (CBC Sports)

"We just did what we did all year and we just fought together for our brothers beside us and you know it ends up in wins ... and I'm happy we can celebrate today and we're going to the [Vanier Cup] baby!"

Saturday's game was the first ever meeting between the two teams.

The Huskies and Mustangs square off in the Vanier Cup next Saturday afternoon in Quebec City.