U of S Huskies heading back to Canada West football final after defeating Golden Bears

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team is headed to its second consecutive Hardy Cup championship after defeating the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

The Huskies won 28-23 in Saskatoon on Saturday during the Canada West semi-final game.

"They are a good football team, we knew we were going to get everything they had, we kind of got punched in the mouth at the start but the offence rallied and the defence came out in the second half and pitched a shutout and that's remarkable," said Huskies head coach Scott Flory in a news release.

The Huskies defence shone bright as they picked off U of A quarterback Brad Launhardt on three consecutive drives in the second half.

Huskies quarterback Mason Nyhus had one of his best performances of the season, throwing for 336 yards and one touchdown, while running back Adam Machart rushed for 160 yards and caught five passes for 42 yards. Machart is also the U Sports leading rusher.

The Huskies are set to play the Calgary Dinos in the Hardy Cup on Saturday in Calgary. These teams met during last year's Hardy Cup, with the Huskies coming out on top by a score of 43-18.