Fee hikes for Sask. hunting, trapping and fishing licences a 'kick in the teeth': industry rep

An advocate for trappers in Saskatchewan is questioning the timing and the need for fee hikes for hunting, trapping and fishing licences that will give the provincial government millions in extra revenue.

Wrangler Hamm, the president of the Saskatchewan Trappers Association and an avid hunter, said it's one of the hardest hits hunters, trappers and fishers have received over the last two years — and feels like a "kick in the teeth to any hunter, angler and trapper out there."

Last Friday, the Saskatchewan government announced a suite of increases and decreases for various charges and fees administered by several ministries that will take effect in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The government said the changes are forecast to generate about $2.7 million in additional revenue for the province in 2022-23.

However, the government forecasts it will be taking in $3.27 million from the fee increases for hunting, trapping and fishing licences alone.

The changes in the nine other categories of fees and charges included in the government release will result in a net decrease to provincial coffers this coming fiscal year.

For oil and gas Crown land lease fees, the government projects an overall revenue decrease of $1.46 million in 2022-23 because all existing oil and gas disposition holders will see annual fee decreases.

The government release said most Saskatchewan resident hunting, trapping and seasonal angling licence fees will increase by $5, with corresponding increases to Canadian resident and non-resident licence fees.

Among the changes, the cost of a wildlife habitat certificate will go up from $15 to $20 — and for Saskatchewan residents, a game bird licence is increasing from $20 to $25, their first white-tailed deer licence will go up from $40 to $45 and a moose licence will increase from $40 to $55.

The last increase to licence fees occurred in 2017.

'Unnecessary approach' by government

Hamm said some might argue it's only $5, but he said "it's another $5 on top of $5 on top of $5 for a lot of families."

He said in addition to increases to harvesting and habitat licences, the non-refundable big game draw application fee will be increasing from $6 to $10, which he said "was a bit of a shock."

Hamm noted that's a fee that many hunters pay multiple times in a year depending on how many species they are submitting applications for — and they need to keep applying each year in order to keep their priority in the province's big game draw system.

Some hunting families will be paying a combined $100 in fee increases alone — and individuals who usually buy game bird, big game and angling licences will likely be paying $60 to $80 more per year, he said.

Hamm said hunters, trappers and fishers are already struggling with escalating costs of living — and in the case of trappers, there is less of a market for their pelts.

He also questioned why most of the revenue generated from the increase will go into general coffers instead of being designated for wildlife programs.

"I have concerns," Hamm said. "I am disappointed in the Ministry of Environment for announcing this and I'm really not sure why they wanted to move forward on this stance.

"It's an unnecessary approach for government to try to generate their own money."

Portion of new revenues for fish and wildlife fund: province

In its release, the government said the changes to the fees would "better reflect the cost of related provincial services."

When asked how the extra revenue would be allocated, the Ministry of Environment said the increase to the licence fees will add approximately $900,000 to the Fish and Wildlife Development Fund (FWDF).

The rest will go to the General Revenue Fund, it said.

Of the new revenue going to the FWDF, the ministry said it will be used to take on new wildlife and fisheries management opportunities, including support for the research and development of a chronic wasting disease vaccine and additional walleye rearing for enhanced stocking of provincial water bodies.

Darrell Crabbe, the executive director of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation, said while he welcomes the extra $900,000 to the FWDF, he would prefer the new revenues go to existing programs such as the provincial fish hatchery, which his organization operates and which is undergoing a "very major expansion."

"We've had a lot of pressure on that fund over the last few years," Crabbe said. "And although we haven't had a shortfall, we are getting very close to a lot of the escalating costs that come with operating those types of programs."

Crabbe said he keeps hoping the government will change its funding formula for the fund so that it receives more than 30 per cent of licence fee sales.

"We certainly feel that if there's any new programming and any new expenses that are going to be levied toward the fund — instead of that, they should come out of general revenue," he said.

He also noted in the years following the last hike to hunting licences in 2017, there was a decline in licences purchased.

This time around, he said hunters are also dealing with the growing prevalence of chronic wasting disease, the cost of gas and the new trespassing legislation in Saskatchewan.

Crabbe estimated hunting and angling generate about $700 million a year in economic activity in Saskatchewan — and he said it's one of the only economic activities that moves money from urban areas to rural areas.

"So if we have a reduction in those activities, it's certainly going to hurt small town Saskatchewan more than anything," he said.

The fee increases will take effect on April 1.