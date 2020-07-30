Extensive damage to Hunter Gatherer restaurant after Wednesday night fire
A fire at Regina's Hunter Gatherer restaurant caused extensive damage Wednesday night, according to the Regina Fire Department.
No injuries were reported
Crews were called there at around 9:45 p.m. CST. They reported seeing smoke and flames when they arrived. Crews decided to attack the fire from inside, rather than manage it from outside.
The fire itself was contained to the Hunter Gatherer building,
An investigation is ongoing. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
