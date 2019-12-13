'We can't take any more hits': Regina diner close to closing after multiple break-ins

The community is rallying behind a Regina business that's had multiple break-ins recently.

Hunter Gatherer is a vegetarian diner in Regina. Owner Neil McDonald said they've had break-ins twice in the last week, bringing the total number of break-ins to five since opening three years ago, he said.

"They take it all," he said.

Thieves have taken alcohol, money and other valuables. One of the windows was broken in the most recent break-in and McDonald said it happened at a time when he couldn't afford to fix it.

Two people started GoFundMe pages to help with the costs.

McDonald said the support has been overwhelming and they've had to turn people away at the door who want to support the restaurant by eating there.

Despite the support, he said they're considering closing.

"We can't take any more hits," McDonald said. "The last year has not been overly kind to us."

Road construction outside Hunter Gatherer hindered business over the busy summer months, then there were rainy times, then winter has been slow, he said.

He's also concerned about the larger issues behind the break-ins, he said.

"This is a poverty and addictions issue," McDonald said. "You see these community watch groups that are popping up — and those break my heart more than this does."

"Folks who need to break into other people's businesses, other people's homes, and take from them, they're struggling with poverty, they're struggling with addiction — they're not receiving the support they need to keep their heads above water."

He said he'd like to see more social programming and rehabilitation, not more police in the area.

"This place is my home," he said. "In all honesty, I would feed those guys if they came around."