Hundreds of faculty, staff and students urge U of R to seek emergency funding

Hundreds of faculty, staff and students at the University of Regina have signed a petition to the university's president that calls for urgent action to address financial woes.

The letter details concerns within the university community about the school's budget shortfalls, as well as a 13.7 per cent funding decrease for post-secondary institutions in Saskatchewan over the last four years.

"We cannot understand why the university has not made a request to the provincial government for an increase in our operating grant. This should be a top priority," the petition states.

The letter asks that university president Jeff Keshen and senior management make more of an effort to obtain emergency funding.

A spokesperson for the university said in an emailed statement that the institution is in constant contact with the provincial government in regards to funding. It also said that the president plans to meet with the organizers of the petition before addressing specific questions from the media.

Emily Eaton is one of the organizers and also a professor of geography and environmental studies at the university. She said the institution has been addressing gaps in funding by hiking up tuition for domestic and international students.

For example, a domestic student's tuition for the spring and summer semester has jumped from about $2,662 to $4,117 on average — a 55 per cent increase — from 2013 to 2023.

Zuhruf Zarooq said he signed the petition because of tuition increases.

"Increasing tuition isn't sustainable enough for [the] long-term," said Zarooq, who is the vice-president of student affairs for the University of Regina Students Union.

He said freezing or lowering tuition could attract more students. Zarooq added that the high price tag of education especially isn't worth it if positions are being cut and the quality of education is being affected.

Eaton noted it's not just students affected by the financial shortfalls.

"We don't have a lot of staff [in the faculty of arts] that aren't academic staff, but the ones that we do have, many of them have been laid off, many people are doing at least two jobs."

Back in March, Brit Hall warned that they would have to cut sessional jobs, which would put more of the workload on professors, if the post-secondary institution didn't receive more money.

Hall, who is the president of the University of Regina Faculty Association, referenced the government's $1-billion dollar budget surplus as a possible means of getting more money to universities.

Calls to action

The people who signed the petition want the university to: