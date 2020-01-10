Regina Humane Society removes hundreds of porcupine quills from stray dog

A stray dog turned into the Regina Humane Society is doing better after surgery to remove hundreds of quills from its face and body.

A post asking for donations on the Regina Humane Society's Facebook page said a person found the dog, who has been named Flynn by the humane society, shortly after he was attacked by a porcupine.

"He's not doing bad, considering the number of quills [recovered]. We didn't count them but they were certainly in the hundreds," director of marketing and public relations Bill Thorn said.

"[He's] obviously still a little bit sore from having the quills in and the extraction of them, but now we keep an eye on him and see how he does."

Thorn said quill migration is now the biggest concern in relation to Flynn's health.

He said the tips on porcupine quills are similar to a fish hook, which prevents them from falling out. Those fragments can move as the dog moves about, which can create potentially fatal complications.

Thorn said a quilled dog was recently brought in and a fragment started migrating toward that animal's heart. That dog died as a result of the quills.

Thorn said the humane society's vets are "cautiously optimistic" about Flynn, but they're waiting to see what happens.

This post-operation photo of Flynn was taken three days after he was taken in by the Regina Humane Society. (Submitted by Regina Humane Society)

He said quilled dogs are brought to the humane society fairly regularly, although with the cold weather those types of incidents aren't as frequent as they are in the spring or summer.

Thorn said Flynn was turned in as a stray and the humane society is looking for his owner. If an owner isn't found, Flynn will be adopted after his treatments are completed.

The Regina Humane Society's post included a fundraiser, asking for donations to support their veterinary team. Thorn said the money goes toward all medical treatments the society does.

"It's completely donor-funded for that kind of thing for the most part.… It's just so that we're here when the animals are in need most," he said.