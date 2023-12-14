Federal judge dismisses latest bid to stay in Canada by trucker who caused Humboldt Broncos crash

A federal judge has dismissed applications from the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan and was fighting deportation back to India.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years for causing the 2018 crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

He was granted parole earlier this year, but the Canada Border Services Agency had recommended he be deported.

Sidhu's lawyer argued before the Federal Court in September that border services officials didn't consider Sidhu's previously clean criminal record and the remorse he displayed.

The lawyer asked that the agency be ordered to conduct a second review of the case.

Justice Paul Crampton rejected the request, but said Sidhu can still ask for permanent resident status on humanitarian or compassionate grounds.

Court previously heard the rookie Calgary trucker, a newly married permanent resident, went through a stop sign at a rural intersection and drove into the path of the bus carrying Humboldt Broncos players and staff in 2018.