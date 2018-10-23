Case adjourned for driver of semi-truck in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the man charged in connection with the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, has had his case adjourned to November 27.

Neither Sidhu nor his lawyer were in Melfort Provincial court for a scheduled appearance on Tuesday. His lawyer appeared by phone.

Earlier this month, the last time Sidhu was scheduled to appear, his lawyer was granted an adjournment to review the particulars of the case.

No reasons were given for Tuesday's adjournment.

Sidhu, 29, is facing 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury in connection with the April 6 crash which left 16 people dead and 13 injured.

Sidhu is expected to enter a plea later in proceedings.

Sukhmander Singh, owner and director of Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. — Sidhu's employer at the time of the crash — faces eight counts of failing to comply with various safety and log-keeping regulations.

Sidhu, who was not hurt, was released on $1,000 bail in July under conditions he not drive and that he surrender his passport.