Humboldt RCMP looking for three men after multiple thefts

Humboldt RCMP are investigating a number of break-ins and thefts in the area that happened on March 23, 2020.

RCMP said at about 6 a.m. three people broke into a trailer at the grain terminal off Highway 5, west of Humboldt. The men stole tools and diesel — valued at about $6,000.

Officers said at about 12:45 p.m. on the same day, the same suspects entered a commercial shop yard about 10 kilometres south of Humboldt on Highway 20. The men broke into several vehicles and the shop causing severe damage.

RCMP say they are searching for an early 2000s model white Chevrolet Silverado extended cab, with a front push bar and bed rails. (Submitted by Saskatchewan RCMP )

On the evening of March 23, Humboldt RCMP were called to a break-in at an abandoned farm property southwest of Humboldt in the rural municipality of Wolverine. RCMP said suspects broke into the empty home and they don't know if anything was stolen.

All three men are believed to be travelling together in a white early 2000s model Chevrolet Silverado extended cab that has a front push bar and bed rails.

RCMP are looking for three men — two pictured here — after multiple thefts in the area. (Submitted by Saskatchewan RCMP )

Anyone with information is asked to contact Humboldt RCMP at 306-682-2535 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.