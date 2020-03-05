3rd person charged in connection with death of missing Humboldt man after remains identified

Remains found near the rural municipality of Bayne have been confirmed as those of missing Humboldt, Sask., man Allan Douglas Garrioch, and a third person has now been charged in connection with his death.

RCMP say an autopsy has confirmed remains found near the RM of Bayne, east of Saskatoon, are those of missing Humboldt man Allan Douglas Garrioch, 20.

He was last seen in Humboldt during the early hours of Feb. 25. Police say they do not believe he left the city voluntarily.

Brettin Andrew Veilleux-Pelletier is now charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a body. RCMP say he was arrested Tuesday evening in Prince Albert.

He is also facing charges of kidnapping while using a firearm, forcible confinement, breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and disguise with intent, as well as two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Veilleux-Pelletier will appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Thursday.

Police had previously arrested and charged two other men in connection with Garrioch's death.

Tristan Daniel Morrison, 21, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with first-degree murder, indignity to a body, kidnapping while using a firearm and assault with a weapon, among other charges.

Joshua Dominic Canevaro, 23, is charged with kidnapping while using a firearm, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, breaking and entering and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.