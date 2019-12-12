Man denies he set up GoFundMe page to defraud people looking to donate to Humboldt Broncos

A man accused of creating a fraudulent GoFundMe page that claimed to be for the Humboldt Broncos told court on Wednesday he just wanted to help people.

Andrij Olesiuk started a page called "#PrayForHumboldt GoFundMe" after the April 6 crash that killed 16 people, The page raised about $3,800 before it was taken down.

Olesiuk told court Wednesday that he was devastated by the crash and wanted to help. Instead of giving the money directly to the Humboldt Broncos, Olesiuk told the court he gave a cheque for $4,100 to a woman who came to his door on April 24th, 2018, collecting money for the Broncos.

Olesiuk said he doesn't remember who she was and the receipt was destroyed in a fire that happened in February 2019, three months after his arrest.

Olesiuk — also known as Jay Max Olesiuk — is charged with fraud, possession of property obtained by crime and other offences.

The Crown's case against the 33-year-old is based on documents showing about $3,800 was deposited into Olesiuk's account and never directed to the team.

Sixteen people from the Broncos bus died in the April 2018 crash and 13 others were injured.

Closing arguments will be heard Thursday. The judge is expected to reserve his decision for a later date.