Beloved Humboldt resident, volunteer, arena namesake Elgar Petersen has died

The city of Humboldt has lost a cherished resident, volunteer and arena namesake — Elgar Petersen.

The announcement was made on Saturday night at the Elgar Petersen Arena shortly before the Humboldt Broncos played the Nipawin Hawks.

"There was a collective gasp and sigh in the arena when it was announced," said Rob Muench, mayor of Humboldt.

"He's been a big part of the Broncos organization right from the start."

Muench said Petersen was an active member of the community, especially in sports, and volunteered with the Broncos until he was physically unable.

"All you have to do is look at the old team pictures and he was always front and centre on a lot of them," he said.

"He was a great shining example of volunteerism in any community, especially ours," he said. "He'll be well missed."

Despite the bad news, the Broncos beat the Hawks in a shootout to take over first place in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

"I'm sure they were playing for Elgar last night."

Petersen was inducted into the Humboldt hall of fame in 1998 and has also been inducted into the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall fo Fame.

He was 82 years old when he died.