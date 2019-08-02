The province has selected Crown prosecutor Thomas Healey as a provincial court judge in Prince Albert, Sask.

"Judge Healey will make a fine addition to our provincial court bench," Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release.

Judge Healey has been serving as the regional Crown prosecutor for the provincial government since 2005 in the Melfort area.

Notably prosecuting the Humboldt bus crash case of semi driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who was found guilty of 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death as well as 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this year.

Healey is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan where he obtained a law degree in 1994.

He began his career as a lawyer in Melfort and practiced law there for over a decade.

He served two terms as a bencher on the Law Society of Saskatchewan. Benchers govern the law society of the province by setting and enforcing standards for admissions, professional conduct and quality of service according to the Law Society of Saskatchewan website.

Some of the criteria for a provincial judge's appointment includes educational achievements, strong legal skills, professional training and experience — with the expectation of 10 years minimum of experience to gain appropriate legal or judicial experience within the courts.

An application is then made to the Saskatchewan Judicial Council, who then reviews and recommends candidates to the Minister of Justice.

Judge Healey will be officially sworn-in in the coming weeks.