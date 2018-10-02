Court case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash adjourned for three weeks

The court proceedings for the truck driver charged in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash have been adjourned until later this month.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, a 29-year-old from Calgary, is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

Neither Sidhu nor his lawyer, Satnam Aujla, were in court Tuesday.

Aujla phoned in to say he needed more time to review the particulars and he was granted an adjournment until Oct. 23.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured when the junior hockey team's bus and a transport truck driven by Sidhu collided at a Saskatchewan intersection April 6.

Sidhu, who was not hurt, was released on $1,000 bail in July under conditions he not drive and that he surrender his passport.

RCMP have said they will not release any details of the investigation or what they believe happened, beyond that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.