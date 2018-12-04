Parents of Humboldt Broncos players say 'overdue' mandatory semi-driver training is a good start

Russell Herold says Saskatchewan's "long overdue" rules for prospective semi-drivers are a good start — but they don't go far enough.

"It should be graduated system of licensing," Herold said.

His 16-year-old son Adam played for the Humboldt Broncos and died when the team's bus collided with a semi truck in April.

Saskatchewan's lack of regulations came under intense scrutiny after sixteen people died and 13 others were injured in the collision.

"Experience is still the greatest trainer."

Herold said most professions require people to work their way up to the highest level and used the aviation industry as an example.

"You're an airplane pilot, you don't automatically graduate and go from learning how to fly a plane to getting to fly that 747 full of people," he said. "So why do you — because you've got your licence now — automatically drive the biggest, heaviest rig on the highway?"

Herold also said provincial action is not enough. He's advocating for standardized regulations across Canada. Ontario is currently the only province in Canada with a mandatory training program for long-haul truckers.

Russell Herold said a graduated licensing system could consider a driver's time behind the wheel, the number of miles logged and the weight and size of the trailer. (Russell and Raelene Herold)

"Trucks do cross borders all the time, so you want to know that people are coming into your province are as qualified as the people that are driving in the province."

Herold said there are frustrations that the mandatory training took so long to be implemented in-province.

The minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, Joe Hargrave, admitted last week that more training for commercial drivers should have been in place years ago.

"This same government has been in power for how many years, and they're saying now it should have been done a long time ago, so why wasn't it?"

Hargrave said Monday that the mandatory training "isn't a Humboldt Broncos plan," but noted the tragedy made it clear the province needed to "get this done."

He said the government began reviewing the system in 2017.

This intersection is where a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a semi truck in April 2018. Saskatchewan's rules will require drivers to take 121.5 hours of training before taking the Class 1 test. The new system comes into effect March 1, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Herold said his family is still coping as best they can, day to day, still trying to cope with a life without Adam.

It hasn't been easy.

He said there are constant reminders of Adam everywhere, including dealing with big trucks.

"It's a fact of life if you go anywhere on the highway or anywhere now that there's truck after truck after truck," Herold said.

They're also a part of life of his family's life on their farm near Montmartre, Sask.

Drivers working for farm operations are currently exempt from the mandatory training rules.

"There still should be training, even for the agriculture sector whether it's the full amount of training or a modified system," Herold said.

"We still share the roads."

Father says new rules one step closer to safer roads

Scott Thomas said he's been advocating for improved semi-driver training since the Broncos bus crash.

His 18-year-old son Evan died in the collision, and he believes a gap in driver training is one of many factors that contributed to the fatal crash.

He is hopeful that the mandatory training can curb one of those factors.

"Hopefully this is one step in that path and everyone can rest easy in the fact that it's safer now than it was before April 6."

Thomas said the absence of mandatory training for semi drivers was a glaring hole in the system.

"I think it's a good thing everybody's at least guaranteed to have a minimum level of competency."

Scott Thomas said there are still other issues he wants to see addressed, like a lack of seat belts on buses and concerns regarding the intersection where the crash happened. (CBC)

Thomas said the exemption for drivers at farming operations doesn't concern him.

"That's something I'm comfortable with. Most farmers drive from grain bin and field and back," he said.

"I think they're probably already well above and beyond the 121 hours just from the time that they're 10 years old to the time they're 16."