Humboldt Broncos hockey club trademarks name, logo 3 years after bus crash

The Humboldt Broncos Junior 'A' Hockey Club have officially trademarked their name and logo design to restrict access to third parties and retain control of their brand about three years after the tragic bus crash involving team members, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

On April 6, 2018, the club was driving to a playoff game when it collided with a transport truck on a highway north of Tisdale, Sask.

The crash claimed the lives of 16 players, staff, volunteers and a reporter with the team and injured 13 others.

Shortly after, third parties and vendors began using it on commemorative items including clothing and decals.

According to Andre Kruger, president of the organization, the club registered the Broncos' name and design — which depicts an inflamed Bronco with his neck arched over the green Humboldt Broncos name, outlined in yellow. It was created in 2002.

The club said allowing third parties to reproduce the name and logo "runs the risk of losing its distinctiveness."

"This process was initiated by the Humboldt Broncos board members [in] April 2018 and has involved many board members over the past three-and-a-half years to get to where we are today," said Kruger, in the statement.

"On behalf of the current board and the entire club, we thank each of them for all their hard work to get this process started and successfully completed."

Now that it has been officially trademarked and registered under the Trademarks Act, anyone that wants to use the name or logo will have to submit a written request to the organization.