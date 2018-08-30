Skip to Main Content
LPGA bag honouring Broncos raises $19K for Humboldt hospital

A golf bag sporting the Humboldt Broncos logo as a tribute to the Saskatchewan junior hockey team has been auctioned off for $19,000.

Canadian golfer Alena Sharp had the bag made for CP Women's Open in Regina

Alena Sharp and her caddy Sarah Bowman designed a golf bag to honour the Humboldt Broncos for use at the CP Women's Open in Regina. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)

Canadian golfer Alena Sharp had the bag made for last week's CP Women's Open in Regina.

She said she was honouring the 16 people killed in an April crash, in which the Broncos team bus and a transport truck collided at a rural intersection.

Thirteen people were also injured in the collision.

Sharp's bag was auctioned off by the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital at a golf tournament just outside of Saskatoon.

The money raised by the auction is intended to buy new pediatric equipment for the Humboldt hospital.

