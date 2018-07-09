Humboldt Broncos first responders meet again to help each other heal

It's an image that most Canadians now recognize with sadness: The wreckage of the Humboldt Broncos team bus — its roof stripped completely off — and the semi-trailer it collided with lying on their sides at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Only those who came to the rescue on April 6, when 16 people were fatally injured along with 13 others who survived, could understand the impact such a scene would have on a first responder.

It's one reason that 10 first responders are coming together at Waskesiu, Sask., this week to participate in a respite program through Wounded Warriors Canada.

Philip Ralph, the national program director, said it provides a relaxing environment for people who have experienced traumatic situations to be with their peers.

"Often we find that individuals that have experienced traumas as a result of their uniform and service tend to isolate themselves and think that they're going through something that is quite unique to themselves, and they're kind of alone in that," said Ralph.

The first responders and their families will spend four days at the Elk Ridge Resort near Prince Albert National Park as part of the Tribute To Your Service program.

Ralph said it will provide an opportunity for the first responders to relax and reflect with people who have shared experiences.

He said it will also help reduce isolation and improve support for people in the group, many of whom live in remote areas.

"They're people that have an understanding of what they're going through, there's a sensitivity there in that it's not an intense clinical thing," he said.

"We're not trying to bring out their trauma and do treatment, it's meant to be a recharging and reconnecting event."

Although the program does not involve treatment, Ralph said it does help connect people who require additional support to the right services.

Ralph, a Canadian Armed Forces chaplain for 25 years, said he will also be present to offer support as needed.

The program is being funded by donations to the Humboldt First Responder Fund set up by Wounded Warriors Canada and the Tema Conter Memorial Trust after the crash. It raised almost $200,000.