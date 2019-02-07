Memorial service in Humboldt planned for 1st anniversary of Broncos bus crash

Planning is underway for an official memorial service at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt on April 6 — one year after the fatal Broncos bus crash.

The event will pay tribute to the 16 people who died and honour those who survived the 2018 collision.

The City of Humboldt released the information on its Facebook page. It said the memorial is being organized in collaboration with representatives of the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos Families, the Humboldt Broncos organization and the Humboldt Ministerial Association.

It has been "tentatively scheduled" for late afternoon on the one-year anniversary. The city says it will "ensure this service of hope and remembrance can be viewed by everyone who has been affected."

More information will be released as the details are finalized, according to the city.

Sixteen members of the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos were killed in the crash and 13 others were injured. (Humboldt Broncos/Twitter)

Driver of semi to be sentenced in March

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver of the semi-trailer involved in the crash, drove through a stop sign into the path of the bus. Sidhu started working for Calgary-based Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. three weeks before the crash.

The truck driver who pleaded guilty in the Humboldt Broncos crash told the victims' families and friends today he takes full responsibility for the deadly collision, as his sentencing hearing concludes. 4:06

Sidhu pleaded guilty in January to 16 charges of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

Dozens of victim impact statements were presented at the sentencing hearing for Sidhu held at the end of January. The Crown asked the judge to sentence Sidhu to 10 years in prison.

Judge Inez Cardinal is expected to release the sentencing decision March 22 in Melfort, Sask.