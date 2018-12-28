Humboldt Broncos coach announces he has 'stepped away' after less than 6 months

Nathan Oystrick, who was hired as the Humboldt Broncos' coach and general manager in July, has announced he is leaving the position.

Oystrick announced on Friday via a tweet that he had stepped away from the organization and would issue a statement at a later time.

I have stepped away from the Humboldt Broncos. Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance, and mine, this season. <br>I will issue a proper statement shortly. —@Oystie74

On April 6, 2018, a bus carrying the Broncos to a playoff game in Nipawin collided with a semi truck, killing 16 people and injuring another 13. Head coach Darcy Haugan was among those killed.

The Broncos sit with the fourth most points in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, with a 21-13-2-1 record.

Oystrick's last game as coach was a 6-2 loss against the Melfort Mustangs on Dec. 15. The Broncos have had two wins in their last 10 games, going 2-7-0-1.