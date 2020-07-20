Humboldt Broncos suspend assistant coach following RCMP charges

Assistant coach Curtis Toneff has been suspended by the Humboldt Broncos Board, according to a statement on the team's website.

The Board said Toneff was suspended effective immediately on July 19, 2020. He was suspended of his duties of assistant coach and will have no further association with the Humboldt Broncos until further notice.

The statement said the board acknowledged Toneff was charged by the RCMP and will be appearing in court in the near future.

The board did not say what the nature of the charges were in the statement and only that the board would have no further comment while the matter is before the courts.