Humanitarian flight with 230 Ukrainian evacuees scheduled to land in Regina Monday

About 230 Ukrainian citizens are expected to arrive in Regina on Monday evening aboard a humanitarian flight from Poland.

The provincial government said the nine-hour flight from Warsaw, the Polish capital, is expected to land at about 5:05 p.m. CST Monday, meeting the provincial immigration minister's target date.

The passengers are expected to spend about three to four hours in customs processes before leaving the airport.

A host of provincial and local officials are expected to be there including Regina mayor Sandra Masters and Terry Dennis, the legislative secretary for Saskatchewan-Ukraine relations and MLA for Canora-Pelly.

In mid-June, Saskatchewan Minister of Immigration and Career Trainina Jeremy Harrison said he wants the transition process for evacuees arriving from the to be "seamless and straightforward."

"These folks have suffered really overwhelming circumstances both in Ukraine and then coming halfway around the world," he said.

Media are not expected to have an opportunity to speak with passengers at the airport Monday night.