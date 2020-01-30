Four from B.C. charged with human trafficking in Saskatchewan

A traffic stop for speeding has resulted in human trafficking charges against four people from British Columbia.

On Tuesday afternoon, an off-duty RCMP officer spotted three vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed down Highway 1 toward Swift Current, according to an RCMP news release.

RCMP said the three vehicles appeared to have been travelling together, as they were in close proximity, travelling in the same direction and at the same high-rate of speed. Swift Current RCMP were able to intercept the vehicles and all three were pulled over for driving 153 kilometres an hour.

During the traffic stop, officers noted several violations of the Traffic Safety Act. However, as the conversation continued between officers, the passengers and the driver, police became suspicious about their relationship and investigated further.

RCMP said two young female passengers were located in separate vehicles, each with tinted windows, sitting in the back seat with no identification. RCMP said in the release that these were some indicators of human trafficking activity.

The two young girls, both from B.C., are not related to any of the accused. RCMP will not be releasing their names.

RCMP arrested three men and one woman on human trafficking related offences. These include receiving financial benefit knowing it was obtained from the commission of an offence, transport of a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of exploiting them, and procuring a person to offer or provide sexual services.

They were also charged with harbouring a person who offers or provides sexual services for consideration, or exercised control, or movement of that person.

Two of the individuals were from Victoria while the other two were from Nanaimo. All four are expected to appear in Swift Current Provincial Court on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP say an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

