RCMP find human remains near North Battleford during search related to ongoing investigation

RCMP found human remains during a ground search in a rural area outside of North Battleford, according to a statement released Friday.

The search was conducted by North Battleford RCMP and the RCMP Major Crime Unit, along with a police dog, in relation to an ongoing investigation.

The dog found the remains, police said.

RCMP said the identity of the dead person can't be confirmed until an autopsy is done. The autopsy is scheduled for next week.