Human remains found inside vehicle in bush near Bangor, Sask.

Esterhazy RCMP found a vehicle in dense bush with human remains inside on Monday.

RCMP said in a release it's believed the vehicle went through a remote T-intersection and into the bush. The car wasn't immediately visible from the road. Police said there was significant damage to the SUV.

The gender and identity of the person have not yet been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Major Crimes, Forensic Identification and Traffic Reconstruction are assisting in the investigation.

Police said they don't think there is anything suspicious about the death.