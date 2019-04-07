Human remains found following trailer fire on Big River First Nation
Identity of deceased won't be confirmed until autopsy completed, police say
Human remains have been found following a trailer fire in northern Saskatchewan.
RCMP said the trailer was fully engulfed in flames when police and the Debden Fire Department arrived at the scene on Big River First Nation late Friday night.
Police said the remains were that of an adult but they won't be able to confirm the person's identity until they have results from an autopsy, which is scheduled for this week.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.