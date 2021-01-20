RCMP suspects homicide after human remains found in burnt building

North Battleford RCMP say human remains were found in an abandoned, rural building following a fire Tuesday night.

They haven't identified the person yet, but are treating the death as a homicide.

Around 10:30 p.m. CST, police and EMS went to a fire at an abandoned residence about 30 kilometres northeast of North Battleford.

Once the fire was extinguished, the remains were found inside.

RCMP, the coroner and a fire investigator are still examining the evidence.

Efforts to identify the remains continue.

Police are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to call North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.