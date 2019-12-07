Human remains found outside Prince Albert, Sask.
RCMP conducting a ground search near Prince Albert on Wednesday afternoon located human remains.
Autopsy needed to identify remains, cause of death: RCMP
RCMP say they are investigating after human remains were located near Prince Albert, Sask..
An RCMP news release sent out Friday evening said the remains were located on Wednesday afternoon in a rural area.
Police had been conducting a ground search at the time.
A forensic autopsy is required to identify the remains and a cause of death, the RCMP said.
That will be conducted next week by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.