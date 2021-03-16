Human remains found in Watrous area, investigation underway: Sask. RCMP

The RCMP's southern Saskatchewan major crimes unit is leading an investigation after a human skull was discovered late last month in the Watrous area.

The human remains were found in a field in the rural municipality of Morris on Feb. 28 by people looking for shed antlers, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

An autopsy has since determined the person was likely a woman between the ages of 25 and 35.

At this stage, RCMP say they do not know if the woman met with foul play, but say the remains don't appear to be historical in nature.

Efforts to identify the human remains continue, including use of DNA comparison and consultation with the National DNA Data Bank.

RCMP are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation call Watrous RCMP at 306-946-3316 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Watrous is about 100 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.