Human remains found near Echo Lake
Human remains have been found near Echo Lake, within the town limits of Fort Qu'Appelle, according to RCMP there.
Police say they believe the deceased was Gary Pelletier, who was reported missing in October
RCMP in Fort Qu'Appelle say they have discovered human remains near Echo Lake.
According to a news release, RCMP believe the remains are those of Gary Pelletier, who was reported missing in October.
Police said Pelletier's family has been notified of the discovery.
Police said they are working with the coroner to identify the remains. A postmortem examination is expected to take place Tuesday.