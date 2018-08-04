Human remains found in rural area outside Biggar, Sask.

Skip to Main Content
A forensic anthropologist has determined that remains near Biggar, Sask. reported to police last month are human. 

The initial report of the remains came on July 24. 

Investigators have not yet determined the identity of the remains. ​Biggar RCMP is working with the RCMP Historical Crimes Unit North and the Coroner's Office to do so. 

