Human remains found in rural area outside Biggar, Sask.
A forensic anthropologist has determined that remains near Biggar, Sask. reported to police last month are human.
The initial report of the remains came on July 24.
According to a release, the fire department provided equipment and assistance in recovering what are described as "partial remains."
Investigators have not yet determined the identity of the remains. Biggar RCMP is working with the RCMP Historical Crimes Unit North and the Coroner's Office to do so.