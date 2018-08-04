Human remains found in rural area outside Biggar, Sask.

A forensic anthropologist has determined that remains near Biggar, Sask. reported to police last month are human.

The initial report of the remains came on July 24.

According to a release, the fire department provided equipment and assistance in recovering what are described as "partial remains."

Investigators have not yet determined the identity of the remains. ​Biggar RCMP is working with the RCMP Historical Crimes Unit North and the Coroner's Office to do so.