Still no ID on human remains found near Biggar, Sask.

“Partial” human remains found near Biggar, Sask. have still not been identified almost two months after they were discovered.
Historical Crimes Unit and coroner's office involved with investigation
Police got a report about the remains on July 24, according to a news release. The local fire department provided equipment and assistance to recover them.
A forensic anthropologist has confirmed the remains are human, but RCMP said Tuesday that investigations have been unable to identify them.
Biggar RCMP is working with the RCMP Historical Crimes Unit North and the Coroner's Office.
