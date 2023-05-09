Human remains found near home on Big Island Lake Cree Nation after remains found in landfill last month: RCMP

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are investigating the discovery of human remains in Big Island Lake Cree Nation.

On May 3 at about 9:40 p.m. Pierceland RCMP received a report of human remains being found near a home in the community about 320 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Pierceland RCMP responded immediately and requested assistance from Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes who have since taken over the investigation.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes recovered the human remains with the assistance of North Battleford RCMP forensic identification services, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, local search and rescue teams and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service.

A forensic autopsy has been scheduled.

On April 21, a Big Island Lake Cree Nation band member found other human remains at the community's landfill. A forensic autopsy was completed on April 24 in Saskatoon. In its last update RCMP said the results of the autopsy ruled out recent missing persons from the area and they were still conducting tests and interviews to identify the deceased.

Mounties initiated a ground search of the area and did not find any more human remains. There is set to be increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Big Island Lake Cree Nation is about 180 kilometres north of Lloydminster. (Google Maps)

RCMP say they have notified families of missing persons in the area of the remains' discovery.

Police have not provided any indication that the two cases are connected. Big Island Lake Cree Nation is approximately 350 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, Sask.