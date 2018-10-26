Human remains found near Bangor, Sask., positively identified as missing Carlyle woman Ruby Barnes
The human remains found near Bangor, Sask., on Monday have now been positively identified as those of Ruby Barnes, according to the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service.
64-year-old woman went missing on June 18
Barnes, who was from Carlyle, Sask., had been reported missing on June 18.
On Wednesday, police said that a vehicle that had been found with human remains nearby was the same one operated by the 64-year-one at the time she was reported missing. However, police said the positive identification of the remains would have to wait until the coroner's investigation was complete.
The autopsy has now confirmed Barnes' identity with dental records.
The family has been notified. At this time, no foul play is suspected and the death is considered non-suspicious.
