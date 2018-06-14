Man killed in car-SUV crash near Hudson Bay, Sask.

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Hudson Bay, Sask.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 9 in the town on Thursday at around 8:40 p.m. CST, according to an RCMP news release.

RCMP say a southbound car crossed into the northbound lane and struck the oncoming SUV.

The 23-year-old man driving the car was taken by ambulance to Hudson Bay Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The 61-year-old woman driving the SUV incurred minor injuries and was treated in hospital then released, police said.

The names haven't been released. Police are investigating the incident.