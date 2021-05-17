RCMP in Hudson Bay, Sask., were looking for a man with outstanding warrants in a Leason Trailer Court home when they found him in the property's outbuilding, according to a news release from RCMP.

Police said they heard a loud noise coming from the outbuilding, and also saw smoke emerge while conducting the search on May 12.

When they opened the door, they say they spotted gas and propane tanks, including one that was emitting smoke.

Police then extinguished the fire and removed the tanks. No one was hurt.

As a result of this incident, the man was charged with arson, assaulting a peace officer, unsafe storage of a firearm arm, and a handful of other charges.

The man also had outstanding warrants from the Manitoba RCMP. He is scheduled to appear in court May 20.

