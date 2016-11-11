How to participate in Remembrance Day in Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw

Remembrance Day is being observed all across the province and country today, but not necessarily in the ways Canadians are used to.

The Royal Canadian Legion has asked people to stay home on Remembrance Day and pay private respects.

Large Remembrance Day gatherings in arenas, at cenotaphs and in Legion halls across this country are not permitted due to the pandemic.

There are other options.

Here are some ways you and your family can participate in Remembrance Day in three Saskatchewan cities:

Regina

Remembrance Day ceremonies will go ahead in the Queen City this year in a limited fashion.

There will not be a large gathering at the Brandt Centre. Instead, there will be a small gathering to honour those that served at Victoria Park.

Up to 150 people will be allowed to attend, but others are encouraged to attend virtually. The ceremony will be broadcast online and on the Legion's Facebook page at 11 a.m. CST.

Those who choose to attend the ceremony at Victoria Park should wear masks and keep their distance from each other and the barricaded cenotaph.

Saskatoon

There is usually a public service at the SaskTel Centre on Remembrance Day in Saskatoon. This year, the program is going virtual instead.

You can watch Saskatoon's virtual Remembrance Day ceremony live at 10:30 a.m. CST.

Small gatherings and virtual ceremonies will take place in various cities. (Victoria Dinh/CBC)

Moose Jaw

There will be no public Remembrance Day service at Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw this year.

Instead, a small service will be held at the Moose Jaw Funeral Home by invitation only. The service will be broadcast on YouTube for the public at 10:30 a.m. CST.

The annual Remembrance Day Wreath Campaign will still be taking place. Those who wished to purchase a wreath to lay in memory of a departed veteran had to do so by Oct. 26. Those who are laying wreaths will do so following the Remembrance Day ceremony.

More options

CBC will broadcast Remembrance Day specials on radio, television, online and on mobile phones through the CBC News and CBC Gem apps.

You may have noticed that there are not as many poppies as usual to be found in malls and on street corners. Veterans, legion members and military cadets weren't able to collect in person due to the pandemic.

You can still get a poppy. The Royal Canadian Legion's digital poppy campaign allows people to honour veterans by dedicating a virtual poppy in their name.