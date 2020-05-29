How to build the perfect campfire

Camping season is just around the corner and this year may include some first time campers.

Whether you're in the back country, a campsite or just your backyard, building a campfire can be a little daunting, especially for first timers.

CBC Saskatchewan spoke with Joe Milligan from Saskatchewan Parks to find out how to build a successful and safe campfire.

Some tips to guide you through building a fire, whether it's in your backyard or a campsite. 3:39

Step 1: Be organized

Milligan said organization is key right from the start.

"Make sure you get all your wood and materials you need before starting a fire, including your safety things like a bucket of water," he said. "That includes the wood you'll need for the night, because one thing you don't want to do is leave your fire burning with no one around it."

You'll need a vaiety of materials:

Tinder: anything that will catch a spark or flame, including the inner bark of a tree, birch bark or even newspaper.

Kindling: smaller scraps of wood.

Fuel wood: larger pieces of wood to keep the fire going.

To build a campfire you will need different types of wood. That includes tinder, kindling and fuel wood. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

Step 2: Building your fire structure

Milligan said the key is to build your fire from smaller materials to large.

He said there are a number of ways you can build a structure, such as a log cabin or lean-to.

To go with the popular log cabin style, place your larger pieces of wood at the bottom and around the outside, with tinder on the bottom in the middle and the kindling above.

A successful structure will allow oxygen in so that your fire can thrive.

Milligan demostrates a log cabin style campfire (Matt Duguid/CBC)

Step 3: Catching a flame

There are many ways to get a fire going, from simple matches to flint to premade fire starters.

Milligan said you can even create your own fire starters by filling a cardboard egg carton with paraffin wax and laundry lint.

"You really need to give the fire every chance you can get. If it's a really humid day, it's amazing how fires won't start. Having lots of tinder will help," Milligan said.

Fire safety

Whether your fire is in the city or in a park, Milligan said fire safety is something to keep in mind every step of the way.

"Make sure in the city you are following all bylaws. In a park we provide firewood for everyone," Milligan said.

Make sure to follow and be aware of any fire bans or restrictions, and have safety equipment like water or a fire extinguisher on hand, he said.

When you're done with your fire, take great care putting it out.

"Make sure you put it out completely with lots of water, bringing the ash together and burning the coals down to nothing," Milligan said.

If you are out in the back country, another thing to keep in mind and avoid is roots.

"Root fires can burn for days and cause all sorts of problems," Milligan said.