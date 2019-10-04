This is how customers will be affected during the Crown corp. strike

The CEOs of seven Crown corporations say customers may experience delays if Friday's strike continues.

Around 5,000 employees from SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskWater, the Water Security Agency and two SaskTel subsidiaries are on the picket lines.

The employees went on strike after midnight Friday as contract negations broken down between Unifor — the union that represents the workers — and the government.

The Crown CEOs said on Friday that essential and emergency services will stay the same but services such as customer call-in lines, and other non-essential services, will be restricted.

No new SaskTel home services or activations during strike

SaskTel is closing its stores during the strike. There also won't be any new home services or transfer services activated.

Customers are still able to adjust their plans on SaskTel's website.

SaskTel will not be activating any new business services, except for wireless, during the strike as well.

Doug Bernett, president and CEO of SaskTel, said a contingency plan is in place for situations like this.

"The plan really consists of insuring that the management contingent that we have at SaskTel are sufficiently trained to be able to maintain not only essential services, but to be able to provide services to our customers with minimal disruption," he said.

SaskPower reducing phone, online chat hours

SaskPower is reducing its phone and online chat hours to 10 a.m. CST to 3 p.m.

Emergency services are still available through their outage centre and can be reached at 310-2220.

Customers are asked to use SaskPower's website, or app, for other issues like streetlight problems, tree trimming or account questions.

"The outage centre will continue to dispatch electrical emergency and power outage calls to our power line technicians around the province," said Mike Marsh, president and CEO of SaskPower.

"There may be some delays, but our intent here is to continue to keep the electric system running in the province."

SaskEnergy suspending customer service line, keeping emergency line

SaskEnergy is suspending its customer service line but its 24-hour emergency line will stay in operation.

Non-emergency work, such as installing new gas lines or attaching meters to new or business, will not be available during the strike.

Ken From, CEO and president of SaskEnergy, said natural gas will continue to flow.

He said people will continue to receive their bills but they should email SaskEnergy with any questions.

SaskWater not withdrawing any services

SaskWater will not be suspending any of its services.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Water Security Agency will continue to provide emergency services such as drinking water advisories.

But there could be delays in getting water and drainage permits.

None of the CEOs would comment on contract negotiations.