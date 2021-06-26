How people are marking a different Canada Day this year in Sask.

July 1 is here but people across the province and country are marking the holiday differently.

In the wake of hundreds of unmarked graves found on Cowessess First Nation and in Kamloops, there have been calls to cancel or postpone Canada Day celebrations.

In the capital city, a group is instead offering an educational opportunity. The Buffalo People Arts Institute is holding Buffalo Day at the newly renamed Buffalo Meadows Park. It will begin with a pipe ceremony and include a feast, a children's powwow and storytelling.

Mayor Sandra Masters previously told reporters she intends to spend part of her day at the event and that traditional Canada Day events had previously been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. There's no intention to reschedule the traditional celebration, she said.

People are also organizing 751 backpacks at the Saskatchewan Legislature to mark the 751 unmarked graves found at the former Marieval Indian Residential School on Cowessess First Nation. Organizer Prairie Crowe hopes the display will provide the province with a stark illustration.

"[It's] just to symbolize them and show the number … just to have a visual impact," she told CBC News.

Approximately 150 backpacks on the steps of the Saskatchewan legislature on June 28, 2021. Organizers hope to gather enough to display 751 backpacks, one for each of the unmarked graves discovered at the former Marieval Indian Residential School, by Canada Day. (Submitted by Prairie Crowe)

In the evening, members of the First Nations University of Canada's (FNUniv's) students association will be holding a smudge walk on campus in Regina starting at 7 p.m. CST. There will also be a candlelight vigil starting at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum at 6:15 CST.

"I've noticed many of our students are hurting," FNUniv student Micah Stonechild told CBC.

In Saskatoon, people will be gathering in Kiwanis Park for an event called Bring Them Home that will focus on the legacy of residential schools. Organizer Allison Forsberg doesn't believe anyone should be celebrating a traditional Canada Day this year. It starts at 11 a.m. CST.

The Bring Them Home event is at Kiwanis Memorial Park in Saskatoon, starting at 11 a.m. CST. (BRING THEM HOME/Facebook)

"If we look at everything around us in this country, it is all built from the attempted eradication of Indigenous people," she told CBC. "I'm ashamed to be part of a country that has caused so much hurt."

The main Canada Day event and fireworks in Saskatoon are organized by the Optimist Club, but the club has already cancelled those events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Charlie Clark previously told CBC that any in event, the time is not right for festivities.

"We are in a time of mourning in our community and our country. It does not feel like a time for celebration. It feels like a time to reckon with the truth of residential schools and the impacts of racism and colonial relationships in our country," Clark said in a statement to CBC.

The leadership of Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) has also cancelled plans to celebrate Canada Day in response to the hundreds of children's remains discovered at Indian residential schools.

Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said in a statement that the holiday should be a day to mourn and grieve together. He asked fellow Canadians to not engage in celebratory events. Instead, he said people should step back and think about the colonial history of Canada.

"The discovery of the mass graves is a reminder that we need to honour the children who never came home, and this is the time to rethink the damaging effects of the residential schools," Hardlotte said.

"We are urging our fellow Canadians to spend this day learning about the truth of these injustices, and to think about what is needed for us to promote healing. Let these events move us on a path toward reconciliation and be the impetus for true, lasting, meaningful change."

A number of other communities across the province have cancelled or postponed Canada Day festivities.

The City of Melville cancelled Canada Day celebrations and instead asked for people to put a candle or an orange shirt in their windows. (City of Melville/Facebook)

The City of Melville cancelled its festivities and instead asked people to put a candle or hang an orange shirt in their window in solidarity with residential school survivors. The City of Meadow Lake postponed their fireworks and drive-in movies to July 8.

As well, Wahpeton Dakota Nation, Flying Dust First Nation and the northern tri-communities La Ronge, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and the Village of Air Ronge have all announced they will not be celebrating the July 1 holiday.