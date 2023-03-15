How interning at a Regina-based wildlife rehab centre cemented a biologist's desire to work in the field

Erin Ennis's experience interning at Salthaven West in 2019 cemented her desire to work with wildlife.

Salthaven West admits and cares for over 1,500 sick, injured, displaced and orphaned animals from across Southern Saskatchewan annually. This summer the Regina-based wildlife rehabilitation centre is taking on three interns thanks to a Canada Summer Jobs grant.

Two interns will learn the ins and outs of numerous species' daily care and rehabilitation needs, in addition to assisting with their release back into the wild.

The other intern will work alongside volunteers and staff as a medical clinic receptionist, maintaining the patient database, communicating with the public about wildlife matters and assisting with animal admissions.

"It's incredible to be up close and personal with the wildlife," Ennis told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger.

"You will learn just how much effort it takes to get a single patient through the rehabilitation process and back into the wild where they belong. Getting to see that process is incredible."

Erin Ennis holding a great blue heron that was recovering from being oiled during her internship in 2019. (Submitted by Erin Ennis)

Natalia Slipak, Salthaven West's clinic manager and certified wildlife rehabilitator, said the wildlife rehabilitation centre is not like your typical nine-to-five internship.

"It's not the regular job you find out there, it's very rewarding in many ways," Slipak told The Morning Edition.

"You get to know some species that maybe you ever saw before up close. You get to see how the treatment plan goes.… You get to see them recover and get better and then hopefully get released."

LISTEN| Salthaven West clinic manager and former intern discuss what to expect during an internship: The Morning Edition - Sask 6:12 Wildlife rehabilitation centre Salthaven West hiring summer interns Do you have fond memories of past summer jobs? Erin Ennis spent a summer working as an intern with wildlife rehabilitation centre Salthaven West. That centre is once again looking for interns.

Slipak said volunteering at Salthaven West is not the same as volunteering with pets.

"We keep handling to the minimum. We don't pet them, we don't cuddle them, we don't talk to them," Slipak said. "We give them the best care they need."

Natalia Slipak, clinic manager of Salthaven West, says the internship is a rewarding experience for people with an interest in wildlife professions. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Slipak said interns will help feed the animals, give them medication and clean their enclosures in addition to monitoring their treatment plans and recovery.

"It's focused on all those individuals who are interested in working in the field of research, wildlife management, wildlife biology or if you have interests in wildlife in general," Slipak said.

Ennis now works at the University of Regina as a biologist, where she continues to work with plants and animals. She said her time at Salthaven West taught her many valuable new wildlife skills and knowledge.

"You learn so much from the people around you, the rehabilitators, but also the other cohort of volunteers who are incredible," Ennis said.

"You get to learn about conservation issues, but also the human caused impacts a lot of these species face."

One of the human impacts that Ennis highlighted was that a lot of the injured animals that come in were caught by cats.

"That can be alleviated by more people or all people keeping their cat indoors," Ennis said.

People between the ages of 18 and 30 at the start date of the program are eligible to apply for the 2023 Salthaven West summer internships. The deadline for applications is March 31.