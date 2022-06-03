Housing woes, climate change dominate 2nd day of annual meeting for Canadian municipalities

Canada's intergovernmental affairs minister outlined some big plans for municipalities, all focused on creating more housing and addressing climate change.

Dominic LeBlanc spoke to politicians from across the country Friday morning in Regina as part of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' 2022 annual conference, putting extra emphasis on Ottawa's approach to housing and homelessness.

LeBlanc told the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' 2022 annual conference in Regina that Ottawa would offer incentives to help municipalities create more housing. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)

"The housing accelerator fund is deliberately designed to say to municipalities, 'What tools do you need to quickly enable more houses to be built in Regina or in Moncton or in Iqaluit?'" LeBlanc told reporters after speaking at the conference.

"Sometimes they don't have the resources … so if we can sort of breathe adrenaline into that, we think it'll help municipalities get more housing built faster," he said.

The government will be providing incentives for communities to add new housing near transit routes, LeBlanc said, pushing residents to hop on the bus and prevent more fossil fuel-driven vehicles.

He said the success of the fund depends on the collaborative relationship among all levels of government.

Ottawa can help cover the cost and try to help families with the high cost of housing, LeBlanc said, though he doesn't expect there will be one universal and affordable housing plan that could work in every major city across Canada.

"All across the country, people are innovating and coming up with solutions that are right-sized to those communities —probably better than thinking up something in a boardroom in Ottawa," he said.