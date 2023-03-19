House fire in Regina sends one person to the hospital

A Saturday evening house fire in Regina has sent one person to the hospital, according to a tweet from the city's fire department.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire at the home in the 100 block of Quebec street.

Firefighters were able to make entry and rescued one person with burn injuries, the department said in the tweet. An animal was also removed safely and the fire was brought under control.

The fire is under investigation according to the latest Regina Fire tweet.